Man charged with alleged offence under new Covid 19 legislation following incident in Deeside on Thursday

Police say a man has been charged under ‘under Covid 19 legislation’ following an incident in Deeside on Thursday night.

A large number of police vehicles were spotted heading to the Garden City area just before 8.30pm.

Police say they were called to a house in Sealand Avenue, where they arrested three men for alleged obstruction and resisting police.

One man, aged 27 has been charged under Covid 19 legislation; “Contravening requirement not to leave place of living – Coronavirus.”

He has been bailed to court at later date.

New police enforcement powers were introduced on March 26 by the UK government to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.