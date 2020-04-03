Man charged with alleged offence under new Covid 19 legislation following incident in Deeside on Thursday
Police say a man has been charged under ‘under Covid 19 legislation’ following an incident in Deeside on Thursday night.
A large number of police vehicles were spotted heading to the Garden City area just before 8.30pm.
Police say they were called to a house in Sealand Avenue, where they arrested three men for alleged obstruction and resisting police.
One man, aged 27 has been charged under Covid 19 legislation; “Contravening requirement not to leave place of living – Coronavirus.”
He has been bailed to court at later date.
New police enforcement powers were introduced on March 26 by the UK government to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
