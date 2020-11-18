Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 18th Nov 2020

Man arrested following alleged indecent exposure incident in Connah’s Quay

Police say they have arrested a man following an alleged indecent exposure incident in Connah’s Quay on Tuesday.

A spokesperson from North Wales Police said: “A man has been arrested following an alleged indecent exposure incident on Wepre Lane, Connah’s Quay at around 11.30 am yesterday November 17. He has since been released under investigation while our inquiries continue.”

Police launched an appeal for information following an incident near GT’s Bar & Grill on Wepre Lane at 11am on Tuesday.

 




