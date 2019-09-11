M6 closed in both directions at Stafford after lorry overturns and crashes through central barriers

The M6 is closed in both directions in Staffordshire this morning following a serious accident which happened in the early hours of the morning.

A lorry has overturned and crossed the central reservation, caught fire and spilt fuel and debris across the carriageway.

Highways England has aid:

“The M6 in Staffordshire is currently closed in both directions from J12 (Cannock) to J13 (Stafford) due to an overturned lorry which has crossed over onto the opposite carriageway.

Due to the position of the lorry all lanes on the southbound carriageway are blocked. Specialist recovery are working on scene to right the lorry and remove from the carriageway.

During the collision a significant amount of debris and fuel spread across the northbound carriageway and extensive damage has been caused to the central reservation.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene to extinguish the lorry that had subsequently caught fire.

Extensive repairs are needed to the central reservation barrier and carriageway and Highways England has resources deployed working hard to restore normal conditions as soon as possible. At this time both carriageways are likely to be closed throughout the morning peak.”

The Diversion route guidance is as follows: