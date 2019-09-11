M6 closed in both directions at Stafford after lorry overturns and crashes through central barriers

The M6 is closed in both directions in Staffordshire this morning following a serious accident which happened in the early hours of the morning.
A lorry has overturned and crossed the central reservation, caught fire and spilt fuel and debris across the carriageway.
Highways England has aid:
“The M6 in Staffordshire is currently closed in both directions from J12 (Cannock) to J13 (Stafford) due to an overturned lorry which has crossed over onto the opposite carriageway.
Due to the position of the lorry all lanes on the southbound carriageway are blocked. Specialist recovery are working on scene to right the lorry and remove from the carriageway.
During the collision a significant amount of debris and fuel spread across the northbound carriageway and extensive damage has been caused to the central reservation.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene to extinguish the lorry that had subsequently caught fire.
Extensive repairs are needed to the central reservation barrier and carriageway and Highways England has resources deployed working hard to restore normal conditions as soon as possible. At this time both carriageways are likely to be closed throughout the morning peak.”
Northbound J12 – J13 diversion:
The northbound diversion routes is signed by the hollow triangle diversion symbol. At junction 12 take the exit to the A5 westbound. Continue along the A5 west to its junction with the A449, Gailey. Take the exit to the A449 northbound and continue towards the M6 junction 13.
The southbound diversion is signed by the hollow circle diversion symbol exiting the M6 at junction 13. Take the exit onto the A449 south continuing along this road to its junction the A5 at Galley. Take the exit to the A5 eastbound and continue to M6 junction 12.
“For traffic approaching the delays locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and you may wish to re-route or delay your journey.
If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, delay information will remain visible on our on-road variable message signs until delays have cleared.” Traffic England has said.