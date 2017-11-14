M56 is closed heading towards Wales / Chester due to collision

UPDATE: 7.20pm Police are still on scene; “2 Ambulance has just arrived to deal with the occupants of the vehicles in the RTC. Hard Shoulder is open. If you’re setting off and this is your route, please look for an alternative one to assist us.” Police have said.

UPDATE: 7pm – The Highways agency say “Traffic is now passing on the hard shoulder – on the #M56 nr #Frodsham – westbound J12 – J14 – following a collision. @NWmwaypolice + Fire /Rescue are at scene.”

There is currently 6 miles of stationary and queuing traffic.

Latest travel report says;

‘Three lanes closed and queueing traffic due to accident on M56 Westbound between J12 A557 (Runcorn) and J14 A5117 (Hapsford), congestion on M56 to J11 A56 (Preston Brook). Lanes one, two and three (Of three) are closed. The hard shoulder has been opened to allow traffic to pass by the scene. There are a number of emergency vehicles on scene following the accident which occurred at around 18:00.’

The M56 heading towards North Wales and Chester is currently closed between Runcorn and Frodsham due to a collision.

Traffic is held on #M56 nr #Frodsham – westbound J12 – J14 – due to a collision. @NWmwaypolice + Fire /Rescue are at scene. Updates to follow soon. — Highways England (@HighwaysNWEST) November 14, 2017

Social Media

Reports on social media say there’s a large emergency service response to the incident. Fay tweeted; “Stuck on the M56, 6 firetrucks, 8 police cars, 3 police motorbikes, 1 of which carrying blood. Hope it’s not as bad as it sounds.”

Gary’s said; “I’m right at the front of the jam on the M56 Helped the people in their cars. Nobody is seriously hurt. Don’t think we’ll be moving anytime soon”