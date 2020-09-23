Lower Aston Hall Lane blocked following a two vehicle collision
Police have closed Lower Aston Hall Lane between Aston and Hawarden following a road traffic collision.
The two-vehicle crash has completely blocked the road, police have said there are no reported injuries.
The vehicles involved are currently awaiting recovery, police have asked drivers to use an alternative route for the time being.
We are currently dealing with a two vehicle RTC on Lower Aston Hall Lane, between #Hawarden and #Deeside
Road is blocked completely, there are no injuries and we are awaiting recovery, please fine another route @DeesideDotCom @leaderlive pic.twitter.com/Y9SVnjehYv
— PC Thomas Hough (@NWPThomasHough) September 23, 2020
