Posted: Wed 23rd Sep 2020

Lower Aston Hall Lane blocked following a two vehicle collision

Police have closed Lower Aston Hall Lane between Aston and Hawarden following a road traffic collision.

The two-vehicle crash has completely blocked the road, police have said there are no reported injuries.

The vehicles involved are currently awaiting recovery, police have asked drivers to use an alternative route for the time being.



