Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 28th Jan 2021

Updated: Thu 28th Jan

M56 eastbound in Cheshire following – traffic clears following earlier collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update: Traffic has now cleared as all lanes reopen.

Earlier report: The M56 eastbound is closed between J12 and J11 due to a collision.

Emergency services, including North West Motorway Police are in attendance.

There are delays of approximately 30 minutes on the approach to this closure, with additional journey times also expected on the diversion route.

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Main roadway closed, severe delays and queueing traffic for five miles due to accident on M56 Eastbound at J12 A557 (Runcorn). Congestion to J14 (Chester Services / Helsby).

“The road was fully closed between 07:35 and 07:45 when the entry slip re-opened allowing traffic to pass using the junction. Diversion  in operation – via the exit and entry slip roads.”

North Wales Police is warning drivers locally of heavy rain and surface water on roads.

“The force tweeted: “Heavy rain and surface water is reported on the roads mainly in North East of Wales with the usual areas of concern.”

“Highways are aware. Please report any rising water levels to local council and take care on any essential journeys.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Snow in Flintshire on Saturday Met Office warns

News

Urgent action needed on growing unemployment says Deeside MP Mark Tami

News

Warning issued as thieves use drones to stake out farms in North Wales

News

“It’s never too late or too early to get help” – youth homelessness campaign targets those struggling due to Covid

News

Flintshire Councillors pay heartfelt tributes to popular councillor Kevin Hughes

News

Flintshire organisations ‘working to minimise impacts of the pandemic’ urged to seek funding

News

Storyhouse programme awarded more than £400k in funds

News

Delaying May’s Senedd elections would have ‘huge ramifications’, warns Flintshire based MS

News

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons reveals plans for new drive-thru at Broughton Shopping Park

News





Read 622,408 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn