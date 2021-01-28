M56 eastbound in Cheshire following – traffic clears following earlier collision

Update: Traffic has now cleared as all lanes reopen.

Earlier report: The M56 eastbound is closed between J12 and J11 due to a collision.

Emergency services, including North West Motorway Police are in attendance.

There are delays of approximately 30 minutes on the approach to this closure, with additional journey times also expected on the diversion route.

As a result of this collision on the #M56, there are delays of 37 minutes above normal journey times, with approx. 6 miles of congestion on the approach. — Highways England (@HighwaysNWEST) January 28, 2021

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Main roadway closed, severe delays and queueing traffic for five miles due to accident on M56 Eastbound at J12 A557 (Runcorn). Congestion to J14 (Chester Services / Helsby).

“The road was fully closed between 07:35 and 07:45 when the entry slip re-opened allowing traffic to pass using the junction. Diversion in operation – via the exit and entry slip roads.”

North Wales Police is warning drivers locally of heavy rain and surface water on roads.

“The force tweeted: “Heavy rain and surface water is reported on the roads mainly in North East of Wales with the usual areas of concern.”

“Highways are aware. Please report any rising water levels to local council and take care on any essential journeys.”