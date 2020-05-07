Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 7th May 2020

Lockdown lifting: “We will take the right decision for Wales based on the latest scientific advice”

The Welsh Government has issued a statement this afternoon aimed at clarifying who will be responsible for lifting lockdown measures in Wales, as and when the times comes.

Tabloid papers this morning splashed on possible easing of lockdown measures with speculation Boris Johnson will announcing some rules, which were introduced in March will be relaxed.

This has been echoed in by some regional and local Welsh Media titles, the Welsh Government has said such reporting is confusing and “risks sending mixed messages to people”

Wales is a devolved government and any decision on lifting lockdown measures – introduced in March to help stop the spread of COVID-19 –  will be made by the Welsh Cabinet, not Boris Johnson and the UK Government.

The lockdown is still fully in place, with two separate regulations on the statute books one for Wales and one for England. 

The documents are different, reflecting the difference in-laws in both countries.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “My cabinet met this morning to discuss lockdown restrictions and will meet again this evening.

We will make the right decision for Wales, based on the latest scientific advice.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The Welsh Cabinet met this morning to discuss the lockdown restrictions and will meet again this evening.

“It is crucially important that the people of Wales are informed clearly and accurately about what, if any, changes are made to the current stay-at-home restrictions.

“Some of the reporting in today’s newspapers is confusing and risks sending mixed messages to people across the UK.

“The First Minister of Wales will announce the outcome of the Cabinet’s decision in due course.

“Our message for this bank holiday remains, stay home, protect the NHS, Save Lives.”



