Lockdown easing: From today pubs and restaurants can reopen indoors

From today pubs, restaurants and cafes can serve customers food and drink indoor and groups of up to 30 people can meet outdoors.

The move, announced by First Minister Mark Drakeford on Friday follows the sixth review of coronavirus regulations here in Wales.

The decision to allow hospitality premises to reopen for service indoors is based on an expectation that they will take “all reasonable measures, such as required social distancing and collection of contact details, to minimise the risk of spreading the virus.”

If this is not done, “powers are available to enforcement authorities up to and including requiring some premises to close.”





The Welsh Government has said that “due to the reduction in virus transmission rates in outdoor settings and environments, it was sensible to open outdoors first, as the important first step in the phased approach to hospitality re-opening. With mitigation, it now possible to open indoors as well.”

When venues open indoors people will be able to eat or drink indoors only with the people they live with (members of your own household) or members of your extended household if you have agreed to form one.

However, from today people will be allowed to eat or drink outdoors with those outside their household or extended household, “as long as you maintain social and physical distancing from them and the size of the group does not exceed 30 people.” The Welsh Government has said.

Face coverings are not necessarily required by customers in hospitality settings, the Welsh Government says: “You may choose to wear one. We recommend wearing one in enclosed spaces if crowded, but measures should be in place to ensure that bars and restaurants are not too full. If you feel that a premise has not taken appropriate safeguards it is recommended that alternative premises are sought.”

Mark Drakeford also confirmed that groups of up to 30 people from different households will be able to meet outside from today, as long as they socially distance.

“Gatherings of up to 30 people are now permitted outdoors. But you should continue to maintain physical and social distancing from people outside your household, or extended household if you have formed one.” The Welsh Government has said.

Children under the age of 11 do not need to socially distance at all anymore. “This reflects the scientific evidence, which shows the risk of transmission is lower among this age group.”

Mr Drakeford said on Friday: