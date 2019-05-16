Local bus operator steps in to pick up vital Deeside route abandoned by Arriva

A new bus service operating between Connah’s Quay Shopping Centre and Broughton Retail Park will come into service next week.

This service will be run by local bus operator, P&O Lloyd, and will go some way to replacing the No 12 service which Arriva withdrew at the end of April.

The route will serve the communities of Connah’s Quay, Shotton, Aston, Mancot, Sandycroft, Manor Lane and Broughton while providing access to Deeside Community Hospital.

It is understood the service will initially run Monday to Friday between the hours of 9am and 3pmhowever “the operator has said he may extend it to also include a Saturday.

This is subject to the Traffic Commissioner agreeing to the proposal.” Shotton Councillor David Evans has said.

Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, Councillor Carolyn Thomas, said:

“Following the withdrawal of the No 12 Arriva service, many concerns were raised by Flintshire residents who feared they would be left isolated without a regular bus service.

The news that P&O Lloyd are to start the No 9 service is very welcome and I encourage people to support this service to ensure its future sustainability.”