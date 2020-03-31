Latest update from Flintshire Council on disposal of personal waste during the coronavirus outbreak

Flintshire Council has moved to clarify how households should dispose of ‘personal waste’ during the coronavirus outbreak.

In the latest update – sent to those residents who have signed up for the email update service – the council said:

“In the COVID-19 update issued on Monday, 30 March 2020 residents received advice about the disposal of waste should their household be self-isolating with Coronavirus symptoms.

FOR CLARITY in this situation the advice is:

Residents are advised to follow the published advice on handling waste if your household is displaying symptoms of Coronavirus.

If you are experiencing the main symptoms – a new, continuous cough and/or a high temperature – please be very careful when disposing of your personal waste (including used tissues and disposable cleaning cloths/wipes) at home.

Please do NOT put any tissues, disposable cloths, and masks (if worn) in the recycling.

All waste that has been in contact with any self-isolated individual should be double-bagged and tied to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The government advice for disposal of this waste is as follows:

Personal waste such as used tissues, disposable cleaning cloths and masks should be placed securely within disposable rubbish bags.

These bags should be double-bagged i.e. placed into another second bag, tied securely and kept separate from other waste.

Children, pets and pests should not be able to access this place. Waste should not be left unsupervised on the pavement awaiting collection.

This should be put aside for at least 72 hours before being put in your usual external household waste (black) bin.

If your household is self-isolating because someone has viral symptoms, please do not put your recycling out for collection for 14 days. After 14 days, you can put out your recycling as usual.

Flintshire County Council is ensuring waste collections remain in place during the current situation. We will support all residents and collect from all households who follow our advice.

