Posted: Thu 28th Jan 2021

Updated: Thu 28th Jan

Large scale multi agency search taking place off coast of North Wales

A large search and rescue operation is underway off the North Wales coast in an attempt to locate a missing fishing boat with three crew onboard.

The vessel left Conwy yesterday and was expected back in port at midnight last night.

Five RNLI Lifeboats, Coastguard teams and aircraft are involved in the search which began just after 10am today.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “At just after 10am this morning (28th January), HM Coastguard received a report of an overdue fishing vessel with three people on board.”


“The vessel had departed from Conwy, on the north coast of Wales, yesterday (27th January). The vessel was expected back in port at midnight last night.”

“HM Coastguard is currently coordinating an ongoing search and rescue response to locate the vessel. Rhyl, Bangor and Llandudno Coastguard Rescue Teams have been sent to assist along with five RNLI lifeboats from Rhyl, Llandudno & Conwy).”

“The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Caernarfon is also on scene assisting with searches. A fixed-wing Coastguard aircraft from Doncaster is also proceeding to the scene. Broadcasts have been made to alert vessels in the nearby area.”

MISSING PERSON

I’m looking for my Brother and his 2 crew members Carl Mcgrath he was last seen in Rhos waters at half…

Posted by Lauren Mary Ann Hynes on Thursday, January 28, 2021



