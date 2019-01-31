Large new petrol station in Oakenholt backed for approval

Major redevelopment plans for a garage in Flintshire have been backed for approval.

Blakemore Property Ltd, the largest division of SPAR UK, is behind the proposals to demolish an existing outbuilding and extend the shop at the former Jones Motor Services on Chester Road in Oakenholt.

The company said it would signal new investment and create up to 14 new jobs.

The application has now been recommended to be granted permission by officers at Flintshire Council.

The plans include installing two large new fuel tanks, measuring 30,000 and 45,000 litres respectively, along with a new canopy, ATM and car parking spaces.

It comes after the owners said the current site did not meet their requirements.

In a report, the local authority’s chief officer for planning said the development would aid economic growth in the area.

Andrew Farrow said: “The petrol filling station constitutes a form of infrastructure which supports economic activity and productivity, helping to sustain economic growth.

“The proposal will lead to the refurbishment of an existing and well established local facility within the community, ensuring its retention as a local service and employer and creating further employment opportunities.

“The proposed development would be of an appropriate commercial design and scale, and is considered to result in a betterment in comparison to what currently exists.

“It is considered that the current site layout fails to maximise the best use of the site, with an existing building that possesses a mismatch of built elements that are tired and somewhat dated in character.

“Local and national planning policy guidance is supportive of retail proposals within sustainable locations and therefore there is no objection in policy terms to the proposed development.”

In total, the application site extends to more than 1,700 square metres, including the SPAR store and petrol forecourt, along with a post office and vacant accommodation above.

No objections have been raised regarding the proposed changes.

The application will be considered by members of the council’s planning committee at a meeting next week.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).