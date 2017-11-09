Labour hold onto Buckley Bistre West town and county council seats

Picture Cllr Aaron Shotton

Buckley Bistre West ward has a new county councillor, Labour candidate Andy Williams has won the by-election for the vacant seat on Flintshire County Council.

The by-election was held following the death of Ron Hampson, the Labour councillor for Buckley Bistre West and Buckley town council in August.

Mr Williams was up against four other candidates, Two independents, a Welsh LibDem and a Welsh Conservative.

Result:

Name Party Number of Votes
Andy Williams Welsh Labour 398
Edith Hutchinson Welsh Liberal Democrats 110
Martyn Teire Independent 86
Gren James Welsh Liberal Democrats 85
Louie Fox Welsh Conservatives 59

Leader of Flintshire County Council Aaron Shotton commenting on twitter said;

“So pleased to introduce our newest @WelshLabour Cllr Andy Williams. After a difficult week Andy won the @FlintshireCC [Flintshire County Council] Buckley by-election tonight.”

There were two candidates for the vacant Buckley Bistre West Town Council seat, it was won by Labour’s Ian Howes with 424 votes, Welsh Liberal Democrats Gren James received 275 votes.

