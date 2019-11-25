Junior football club left counting the cost of latest theft after ‘low lives’ make off with 15 metal fence panels from Dock Road pitch

A junior football team from Connah’s Quay has been left counting the cost of the latest theft from its Dock Road pitch.

Over the weekend, officials from Connah’s Quay Tigers discovered that thieves had made off with 15 of the mental fence panels which secure the perimeter of the clubs pitch

The club spent two years raising enough money to fund work on the Dock Road ground in an effort to make it more secure and safer for children to play on.

The area has been blighted by constant vandalism, and in the past, there had been reports of quad bikers riding on the pitch, discarded needles and drug paraphernalia left lying around, which left the pitch and surrounding site unsuitable for the clubs teams to play on.

Volunteers have worked tirelessly to get ground and pitch to a suitable and safe standard and raised over £1000 for fencing to be installed.

A similar incident last year saw a number of the newly installed fence panels stolen.

No words for people like this. You’re stealing from kids! A kids football club! @DeesideDotCom could you share in the community please. Thanks https://t.co/xXDjtqj6w7 — Peter Smith (@vonschmytt) November 24, 2019

Following the latest theft the club posted an update on Facebook, it says:

“Thank you to the absolute low lives that have stolen 15 of our fence panels around our pitch at Dock Road.



Our committee members, players, parents and supporters spent the best part of 2 years raising funds for this fence.

The second time this has happened.

Stealing from kids is as low as it can get.”

If you have any information which may help police it can be passed direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference X170208.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.