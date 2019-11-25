News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Junior football club left counting the cost of latest theft after ‘low lives’ make off with 15 metal fence panels from Dock Road pitch

Published: Monday, Nov 25th, 2019
Share:

A junior football team from Connah’s Quay has been left counting the cost of the latest theft from its Dock Road pitch.

Over the weekend, officials from Connah’s Quay Tigers discovered that thieves had made off with 15 of the mental fence panels which secure the perimeter of the clubs pitch

The club spent two years raising enough money to fund work on the Dock Road ground in an effort to make it more secure and safer for children to play on.

The area has been blighted by constant vandalism, and in the past, there had been reports of quad bikers riding on the pitch, discarded needles and drug paraphernalia left lying around, which left the pitch and surrounding site unsuitable for the clubs teams to play on.

Volunteers have worked tirelessly to get ground and pitch to a suitable and safe standard and raised over £1000 for fencing to be installed.

A similar incident last year saw a number of the newly installed fence panels stolen.

Following the latest theft the club posted an update on Facebook, it says:

“Thank you to the absolute low lives that have stolen 15 of our fence panels around our pitch at Dock Road.

Our committee members, players, parents and supporters spent the best part of 2 years raising funds for this fence.

The second time this has happened.

Stealing from kids is as low as it can get.”

If you have any information which may help police it can be passed direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference X170208.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Hawarden Airport firefighter set to take on highest peak in the Atlas Mountains

Police appeal for witnesses to a collision in Mold which left a pedestrian seriously injured

Here’s when Deeside Round Table and Santa will be visiting your area

One in three young people not registered to vote, Electoral Commission warns

Mold Youth clinch home draw after second National Bowl win on the road

Chester Street in Mold reopens following earlier collision

Pentre Co-op could relocate to new store on Queensferry Industrial Estate

Councillors in Flintshire could be set for £350 annual pay rise

North Wales Cancer Centre takes part in unique study


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn