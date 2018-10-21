Jade Jones takes World Taekwondo Grand Prix gold in Manchester

Flint’s double Olympic champion Jade Jones won gold on Sunday at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Manchester. Jones lived up to her tag as a pre-event favourite with gold in the -57kg final against Chinese teenager, Lijun Zhou. The Flint fighter took the lead over Zhou, within seconds and looked comfortable throughout on her way to her seventh Grand Prix title with the final score 11-4. Following her impressive win Jones said:

“What a lot of people don’t know is I was in tears at the start of the day because I was so nervous,” said the Flint fighter after her impressive 11-4 final success.

“It is hard because everyone expects you to win all the time. But when I come out and everyone is screaming for me, it’s impossible not to go for it. Now, I am full of smiles.

“This event is always special to me because it’s in the city where I train and all my family friends get to see me. It is an amazing feeling.

“It is a long journey to Tokyo 2020 and this is the start for me. I am aiming to be the very best me in Toyko so there will be a few bumps on the way.

“However, I feel in good shape and I am constantly improving.