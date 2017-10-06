Joint managing director of Deeside based Iceland quits

Iceland’s joint managing director Nick Canning has left the company after almost 15 years service.

It’s believed Mr Canning reigned last weekend from his role with the company.

Canning who joined Iceland in 2003 is leaving the frozen food retailer to seek a “fresh challenge” an internal memo sent by chief executive Malcolm Walker and published in retailgazette says.

He joined the business as ‘people and customers executive director’ before taking on the role of joint managing director alongside Sir Malcolm Walker in 2014.

“We both felt that it was the right time for him to move on and seek a fresh challenge, while he is still young and energetic enough to do so.

I believe that he now intends to take a long break while he decides what to do next.

Nick remains a good friend and he leaves with our very best wishes for success in whatever direction his future career may take him.” Said Malcom Walker in a memo sent to Iceland staff.