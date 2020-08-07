JD Cymru Champions Connah’s Quay Nomads partner with mental health charity Mind for new season

Connah’s Quay Nomads have partnered with leading mental health charity Mind for the 2020/21 season.

The partnership will see the “in aid of Mind” logo featured on the front of the Connah’s Quay Nomads home and away kits in place of the usual sponsorship company, which for so many years has been our previous club sponsor gap personnel.

Mind provide advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem – they campaign to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.

On the partnership, Lucy Lloyd, Senior Community Fundraising Officer at Mind said “At such an exciting time for The Nomads we are extremely grateful to have been chosen as their charity of choice.





The awareness and funds The Nomads raise will help us to support more people living with mental health problems, and those who care for them, by giving them the right information.

Through our support services and our network of 20 local Minds in Wales, we provide help to allow people experiencing mental health problems to live life as fully as possible.

We won’t give up until everyone experiencing a mental health problem gets the support and respect they deserve. Support from The Nomads will make all the difference to us in doing so.”

The announcement comes just one day after Jay Catton completed 30 days of 25 press ups in aid of raising awareness of men’s mental health in partnership with Mind.

Final day of the 25 press ups challenge for Men’s Mental Health Awareness @MindCharity @MindCymru. Thanks to @kendscoach for the nomination, and huge well done to all for getting involved and raising awareness. My final nominee goes to @the_nomads owner @GaryDewhurst #day30of30 pic.twitter.com/jbLDoEuW2q — Jay Catton (@JayCatton) August 6, 2020

Club Owner Gary Dewhurst commented; “Since selling my shares in gap personnel, we have been searching for a commercial partner to benefit from the exposure The Nomads gains both in Wales and internationally through our European football with over 11 millions views of our Tweets during last season’s European campaign alone.

Unfortunately, offers made to sponsor both the club and specifically the shirts, were in my opinion, under valuing our brand, which is perhaps understandable in the current market.

Therefore, we decided to offer the exposure free of charge to a good cause and chose Mind, given mental health is extremely relevant in these challenging times.

If, through this partnership, we can help raise the profile of mental health and specifically the fabulous work that Mind do, it’s a good decision.”

The new shirts will also feature a dedicated JD Cymru Premier Champions sleeve patch for the first time since the inception of Wales’ top flight league in 1992 and a ‘whiteout’ version of the club crest on the black away shirts.