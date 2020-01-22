Jaguar Land Rover to cut 10% of workforce at Halewood

Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is to cut 10 percent of the workforce at its Halewood factory due to slower than expected growth of two models, Unite Union said.

The job losses will affect both permanent employees and agency staff at the site which makes the Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport vehicles.

“The challenges being faced at JLR are also being experienced by other UK car factories,” Unite national officer Des Quinn said.

The Halewood site employs just under 4,000 workers, that figure doesn’t include agency staff.

In a statement, JLR said: “Through its ongoing transformation programme, Jaguar Land Rover is taking action to optimise performance, enable sustainable growth and safeguard the long-term success of our business.

Central to the Halewood manufacturing strategy, we are moving from a three shift to a “two-plus” shift pattern from April 2020.

This will deliver significant operating efficiencies at the plant, while enabling us to meet the growing customer demand for our new Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport.

This change in shift pattern affects around 10 per cent of Halewood’s workforce.

Jaguar Land Rover Halewood employees have the opportunity to leave through an enhanced voluntary redundancy programme.”