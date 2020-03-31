iPads donated to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd to help patients keep in touch with families

Ysbyty Glan Clwyd Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has received a donation of iPads to help patients stay connected with their families.

Visiting at all North Wales hospitals was suspended last week to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Natalie Moore, from Flint, took the opportunity to start a local campaign through social media to appeal for unused iPads to donate to the ICU.

She said: “My great aunty Vicky was taken into hospital and after her first surgery she was placed in ICU.

“She needed a further operation which prolonged her stay on the ward and this allowed us to build a relationship with the staff.

“The team were fantastic and were very good at keeping us informed of her progress while she was there.

“When I heard visiting had been suspended at the hospitals I wanted to help in any way I could as I know how important it is for patients to keep in touch with their families.”

Natalie’s post was shared widely in the community which prompted a number of people to get in contact wishing to donate to her appeal.

“So many people want to help our NHS right now – they are doing an amazing job and everyone wants to make sure they know they are appreciated.

“A lot of people got in touch with me once my post was shared and some of those shared their experience of the ICU and how amazing the staff are there.

“I hope having the iPads on the ward will bring some comfort to the patients who are unable to see their families in person at the moment,” added Natalie.

Dr Brian Tehan, a Consultant in Anaesthesia and Intensive Care at the hospital’s ICU, said the team were extremely grateful for the donations.

He said: “We would like to say a huge thanks to Natalie for starting this appeal, we are extremely grateful to her and those who have donated.

“Having these iPads on the ward will really benefit our patients, it will ensure they are able to stay in contact with their families and it will also allow us to interact with their loved ones to keep them updated on their progress.

“We are grateful for the continued support from our communities in these uncertain times.

“I would like to take this opportunity to stress how important it is that everyone continues to adhere to the government guidelines, in particular those who are at the highest risk of catching this virus.”

Anyone who wishes to make a donation can do so through contacting the Awyr Las Support Team.

You can get in touch by phone (01248 384 395), direct message through social media or text “Awyr Las C19” to 70500 to give £5 now towards the COVID-19 Response Funds.