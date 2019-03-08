Information Day to be held for Plas yr Ywen extra care scheme in Holywell

An information event will be held next month for potential residents and their families to find out about Plas yr Ywen, a new £8.5m extra care scheme in Holywell.

Members of the public are being invited to an Information Day for Plas yr Ywen on Tuesday 9 April from 10am-7pm at Holywell Drill Hall.

The Wales & West Housing extra care scheme is being provided in partnership with Flintshire County Council and is set to open in Spring 2020.

Situated on Halkyn Road, it will offer 55 apartments for people aged 50 and over with 24-hour access to on-site care and support.

Applications to live at the scheme will be accepted for the first time at the Information Day, which will also provide an opportunity to ask questions about facilities at Plas yr Ywen, along with living costs and care and support options.

Representatives of Wales & West Housing and Flintshire County Council will be on hand to offer advice and guidance and refreshments will be available.

Anne Caloe, Supported Housing Mobilisation Manager for Wales & West Housing, said: “With the scheme due to open Spring 2020 we’re now ready to accept applications from those who will become our first residents at Plas yr Ywen.

“The Information Day will provide people with an opportunity to find out more about Plas yr Ywen in a relaxed, informal environment.”

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Social Services, Councillor Christine Jones, said: “This facility will provide high quality home-based care services. Responding to the demand for care and support arrangements, this new scheme will be a real flagship for Holywell and for Flintshire, providing self-contained apartments, including apartments that are specially designed for people with dementia.”

Plas yr Ywen is currently being built by construction partners Anwyl Construction on the site of the former Ysgol Perth y Terfyn, a short distance from the venue for the Information Day.

The event is free to attend and will run as a drop-in session from 10am-7pm at Holywell Drill Hall, Halkyn Street.

To find out more about the day email contactus@wwha.co.uk, call 0800 052 2526 or visit wwha.co.uk/holywellextracare