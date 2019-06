Iceland is recalling packs of ’60 Crispy Chicken Dippers’ as some packs may contain pieces of hard plastic.

“The presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.” The Food Standards Agency states.

The recall is applicable to all of all pack dates.

The Food Standards Agency says, “our advice to consumers is if you have bought any of the product do not eat it.

Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”