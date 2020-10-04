Huge blow for Broughton – Cineworld could be about to shut all its UK cinemas according to reports

According to a report in today’s Sunday Times, Britain’s biggest cinema chain Cineworld, “is set to close all it’s theatres after the new James Bond film was delayed until the spring.”

The move would be a huge blow for Broughton Retail Park where Cineworld has an 11 screen cinema.

Variety claims. “sources indicate a reopening date hasn’t yet been set, but cinemas could stay closed until 2021.”

The Sunday Times report states Cineworld, which has 128 theatres in the UK and Ireland, “is this weekend writing to Boris Johnson and the culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, to say that the industry has become “unviable” because of the decision by film studios to postpone big budget releases.”





It goes on to say: “At the same time, it is drawing up plans to close all its UK sites as soon as this week, according to sources familiar with the discussions.”

“The move puts up to 5,500 jobs at risk.” The Sunday Times says.

On Friday MGM and Eon Productions put back the release of the new James Bond film ‘No Time to Die’ until April 2021, it was scheduled for release on November 12, but “studios have been spooked by the lacklustre performance of Christopher Nolan;s Tenet.” The report states.

According to the Sunday Times, “Cineworld, which is expected to announce its decision as early as tomorrow.”

The report noted that Cineworld “have declined to comment” on the move.

“The majority of Cineworld’s staff will he asked to accept redundancy, with possible incentives to rejoin the company when theatre, reopen — likely to be next year.” The report notes.

Broughton Cineworld, like all those in the UK closed in mid March as the coronavirus crisis began take grip, it reopened at the end of July once lockdown rules were relaxed in Wales.

A Cineworld employee action group said: “We have found out vital information about our jobs from the media throughout the pandemic.”

“Workers have been left out of discussions that should’ve included our voices. However, in this case it goes beyond belief. To find out you may no longer have a job from the media is awful.”

“The way we have been treated throughout the pandemic has been terrible. We were initially sacked via inhuman scripted phone calls in March. 80% furlough has left many of us struggling to make ends meet. Health and safety concerns have been consistently ignored.”

The front page of tomorrow’s Times is announcing that Cineworld is planning to close all of its cinemas across the country as soon as this week putting all of our jobs at immediate risk. There has been no consultation with staff whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/16fKxGcNnG — Cineworld Action Group (@cineactiongroup) October 3, 2020

