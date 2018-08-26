How does a police dog celebrate National Dog Day? By tracking down two burglary suspects in Flintshire of course!

A police dog sniffed out two suspects who police say were allegedly attempting to burgle a Flintshire building site this evening.

Police dog Fiona rounded off National Dog Day 2018 in fine style using her highly trained ‘supersnout’ to track down the two men at the Argoed Gardens building site in New Brighton, Mold.

PD Fiona, one of a number of highly skilled and trained canines from the North Wales and Cheshire police dog section, will have no doubt been celebrating National Dog Day today, an event held annually on August 26.

South Flintshire police tweeted:

#Supersnout #PDFiona has just tracked and located two males who were in the process of committing a burglary at the Argoed Gardens building site, New Brighton, #Mold.

The two suspects are now in our custody at @NWPCustodyEast and feeling rather sweaty. #GoodGirl @ChNWPoliceDogs pic.twitter.com/RR9vWpSACT