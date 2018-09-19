Hopes Flintshire speed limit changes will progress after being delayed by serial objectors

Hopes have been raised that speed limit changes can finally progress after being delayed by serial objectors.

Flintshire Council has been attempting to reduce the limit at a number of accident blackspots in the county following calls for safety improvements by community leaders.

However, members of the authority’s environment scrutiny committee, were told today that the proposals had been held up by several former highways professionals raising technical issues.

Council officers have now held meetings with the people concerned, and are hoping to be able to advertise a new single speed limit order covering all of Flintshire by early next year.

Anthony Stanford, Flintshire Council’s highways strategy manager, said: “Streetscene committed to undertaking a review of speed limits in the county to progress one consolidated order, but unfortunately we have received a number of objections.

“We are unique in Flintshire, whereas most authorities don’t get objections to anything largely.

“In December 2017 we received a challenge based on the authority’s new means of advertisement.

“The second challenge was in relation to the advertisement of proposed 30mph and 60mph limits, and that was in relation to street lighting.

“We now have to accurately record the presence of each street lighting column in all 30mph and 60mph zones.”

Roads earmarked for speed reductions include the A5104 Corwen Road through Treuddyn and A5119 Northop Road in Flint Mountain, where drivers have been involved in a total of 14 crashes.

Subject to consultation, a 40mph buffer zone will also be introduced along the B5126 Mold Road to Connah’s Quay after five collisions took place along that route.

Cllr Carolyn Thomas (Lab), cabinet member for Streetscene and environment, praised the work of officers despite the delays which were encountered.

“The highways department used to be known as the ‘no department’ and I’d like to say a huge thank you to the officer for working through serial objectors.

The serial objectors are not just normal residents but people who think it should be done their way.”

Liberal Democrat group leader Chris Dolphin questioned where the objectors lived and how much they had cost the council.

Mr Stanford said:

“Some live within the county, some don’t.

What we’ve got to remember with the objectors is some of them are ex-professionals so they know about the regulations.

It’s a very onerous process dealing with objections and processes, but doing anything other would be going outside guidelines.

Their true aim is to get respect for speed limits, as if we get speed limits that are not correct then the general public will ignore them.”



By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.