Holywell youngsters attend Westminster Abbey to celebrate Commonwealth Day

A group of Holywell primary school pupils travelled to London for an exciting, once in a lifetime experience of being part of the largest annual inter-faith celebration in the UK.

Eight pupils from Ysgol Maes Y Felin, accompanied by the headteacher and deputy headteache,r made the journey by train on Monday 9th March, Commonwealth Day, to attend the Commonwealth Service held at Westminster Abbey.

The school was allocated ten tickets for the Service after being successful in a ballot.

The Service typically takes place in the presence of Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, the British Prime Minister (or a representative), the Commonwealth Secretary, High Commissioners and approximately seven hundred school children from across the UK.

A mix of testimonies, readings and musical performances from a range of talented artists reflected the 2020 Commonwealth theme of Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming.

On arriving at the Abbey, the pupils and staff were taken on a tour of the building, cloisters and gardens.

They were shown the tombs, graves and monuments not only of numerous kings and queens dating back to Edward the Confessor, but also of scientists, poets and writers such as Stephen Hawkins, Dylan Thomas and Charles Dickens.

The headteacher and pupil, Ryan Roberts, had their photo taken in front of the oldest door in Britain which dated back to 1050, and the pupils were shown the organ that Mozart used to practise his creations on. Pupils described the whole experience as being like “walking into a history lesson.”

After the tour a packed lunch was provided for the group which they ate surrounded by the Abbey’s beautiful gardens.

The pupils and staff were shown to their seats which were situated close to the main entrance of the Abbey.

From this great vantage point, they saw special guests and dignitaries arrive including Prince Charles, William and Kate, Harry and Megan, Boris Johnson PM, Alan Titchmarsh and Ginger Spice.

During the ceremony entertainment was provided by performers from all over the Commonwealth including star guests Craig David, Alexandra Burke and Anthony Joshua.

At the end of the Service, all the dignitaries passed by the group as they left the Abbey.

Mr Pete Davies, headteacher, said: “It was a privilege to be invited to the historic Commonwealth Service held at Westminster Abbey to celebrate Commonwealth Day.

“To be a part of an international celebration of culture and diversity from countries across the world was very special. More importantly, it taught our pupils that celebrating each other’s differences is a powerful way to bring about world peace.

“The guided tour of the Abbey where we were able to immerse ourselves in its rich history was incredible. It was an experience that will live long in the memories of us all.”

Molly Kirkham, year 6, said: “My favourite part of the tour was when we went to see the tombs of the Tudor Monarchs. It was really interesting to learn so many new facts about them after we had studied them in year four.

“I couldn’t believe how close we were to the Queen when she walked right by us. It was amazing to see the royal family, and pop stars that we had seen on television. It was a day I will never forget.”