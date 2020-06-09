High street shops, department stores and shopping centres to reopen on Monday – but not in Wales

All non-essential retail shops in England will be able to reopen on Monday 15 June provided they follow UK government guidelines to keep staff and customers as safe as possible.

High street retailers and department stores, including book shops, electronics retailers, tailors, auction houses, photography studios, indoor markets, and shops selling clothes, shoes and toys, will be allowed to open their doors again.

Those retailers in England will need to take certain steps to protect customers and staff, including limiting the number of customers allowed inside at one time.

They will also need to place protective coverings on large items such as sofas which may be touched by passing shoppers, and frequently checking and cleaning objects and surfaces.





Employers should also display a notice visibly in their shop windows or outside their store to show their employees, customers and other visitors that they have followed this guidance.

In Wales, first minister Mark Drakeford has told shops to prepare to open but not specific date has been set.

An announcement on shops opening is expected in Wales on June 18 when more lockdown measures could be eased.

In Wales, non-essential retail remains closed. A decision on whether they'll reopen will be taken at our next review on June 18th, based on the latest scientific and medical advice. Businesses should prepare for reopening by making sure they can adapt to follow the 2m rule. pic.twitter.com/te6edwgBDd — Welsh Government (@WelshGovernment) June 9, 2020



Currently most shops are closed in Wales and people have been asked to stay local, meaning don’t travel more than five miles from your home if you don’t have to.

However those living less than five miles from the border could take advantage of the less stringent lockdown rules in England as there are no restrictions on how far you can travel once there.

Talking about the opening of shops in England during a press conference at Downing Street today, UK Government Business Secretary Alok Sharma said:

“Shops, department stores and shopping centres that have been closed since March will be able to reopen from Monday 15 June, provided they put in place the necessary steps to keep their workers and customers safe.

This is the latest step in the careful restarting of the economy and will enable high streets up and down the country to spring back to life.

I would like to thank workers at supermarkets, pharmacies, post offices and other essential retailers who have introduced social distancing to keep the public and their staff safe.

Now is the time to apply these principles to even more shops to allow workers safely back into stores and welcome back shoppers, as we look to get the economy going again.”

Russell George MS – the Shadow Minister for Business and Economy – has called on the Welsh Government to allow retail businesses to re-open in line with England.

Mr George said: “Look, we know businesses in Wales are suffering badly because of the lockdown, while also knowing that the lockdown has been necessary.

However, Welsh businesses are being disadvantaged by the Labour-led government here.

So, we call on the First Minster to include in his next review that shops in Wales will be able to open up – while practising correct social distancing procedures – sooner rather than later, because if it is later, then there’ll come the point were for many, it may be too late.”