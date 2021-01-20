Heavy rain causing difficult driving conditions on regions roads including the A494 and A550

Heavy rain is causing difficult driving conditions on some of the regions main roads.

Traffic Wales has said there is standing water on the A494 in Deeside and A550 (pictured above) just over the border.

The Met Office has warned there’s a “real risk of flooding” as Storm Christoph hits the UK.

Up to 200mm of rain could possibly fall across parts of North Wales due to several days of persistent.





A yellow weather warning is in place covering Flintshire and neighbouring parts of North Wales and England is in place until 6am on Thursday.

The national weather service said the heaviest downpours in the yellow warning area are likely to be across Wales, with a more severe amber warning in place for parts of England.

By early Thursday, between 30-60mm of rain is expected to have fallen widely across the yellow area, with 100-150 mm over the high ground of Wales, and even up to 20mm is possible across some parts of the north of the country.

Traffic Wales said: “Due to heavy continued rain fall we have surface water on the network.”

“We are working through these conditions to ensure the network remains safe.”

“Please drive to the conditions of the road and only travel if essential.”

Chief Meteorologist Dan Suri, said: “Following a cold spell where the main hazard was snow, our focus now turns to notably heavy rain moving across the UK this week.

“Some locations could see over 100mm of rain falling through the course just a couple of days with up to 200mm possible over higher ground.

“These amounts of rainfall along with snow melt present a real threat of flooding and people should keep a close eye on flood warnings from the Environment Agency and Natural Resources Wales.

“As the system moves away into the North Sea Wednesday night and Thursday morning there will be strong winds along the east coast for a time.

“Meanwhile, colder air coming southwards into the weather system brings the risk of further snow on the back edge of this system.

“Temperatures will gradually fall across the UK through the end of the week and into the weekend bringing a return to widespread overnight frosts.”