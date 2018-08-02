Health Board set for near £7m cash injection to ‘push forward improvements’ in North Wales

A beleaguered health board which has been in special measures for more than three years is set to receive a £6.8m funding boost.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has been in the highest level of monitoring since June 2015 in the wake of the Tawel Fan mental health ward scandal.

The Welsh Government has now announced a cash injection of almost £7 million to try and deliver improvements for patients in north Wales after the board admitted there was ‘considerable further work to be done’ to exit special measures earlier this year.

It comes in the wake of a damning independent report published by Donna Ockenden last month, which stated that Betsi Cadwaladr was a flawed organisation since its inception in 2009 and highlighted concerns over a number of continuing issues, including with mental health services.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said the funding would be used to strengthen planned and unscheduled care services at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, Ysbyty Glan Clwyd and Ysbyty Gwynedd and drive further improvements to mental health and learning disability services.

He said: “In May I set out my expectations for the Health Board over the next 18 months, and made a commitment to provide more intensive support, including additional resources to quickly and efficiently deliver the improvements needed to the Health Board.

“Today’s funding forms part of that support. It will be used to set up stronger operational governance and accountability at the Health Board and to push forward financial improvements.

I expect to see significant improvements for patients as a result, especially in planned and unscheduled care across North Wales.”

The support comes as former North Wales Police chief constable Mark Polin prepares to take up the role of chair of the organisation.

Mr Gething added: “This marks a new phase in the health board’s improvement journey.

“The key focus remains on driving forward the work to deliver sustained change and ensuring the people of north Wales receive the health service they deserve.”

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter.