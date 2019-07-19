Hawarden based tailors stitching their way into Abakhan Fabrics

Hawarden based family business, The Village Tailors, is extending its sewing services with the opening of a new branch at Abakhan fabrics in Mostyn.

The Village Tailors has been offering tailoring, dressmaking and sewing services in the region since 1962, and is currently owned by grandson David Shane Moore.

David – a former tutor for the prestigious Savile Row Academy – is thrilled to join creative forces with Abakhan, he says:

“I was delighted to be approached by Abakhan. Opening a new shop in the heart of prom season was a big decision to make, but after meeting the team and seeing the space, I knew I couldn’t let go of this opportunity to bring our expertise to the Holywell area. We have customers who have been using our services for decades, and have been part of more wedding journeys than we can count. Extending our reach with Abakhan is the beginning of an exciting adventure.”

William Abakhan, Sales Director said:

“We are delighted to welcome The Village Tailors and think it will be a great addition to our Mostyn Store. Offering bespoke garments and alterations in-store is something that we have always wanted to offer and fits in well with our product selection, especially with Wedding and Prom Season on the horizon. What’s more, we are pleased to see that they will be offering Sewing Machine Repairs and also bringing in a Dry Cleaning Service!”

Operating in Hawarden and The Tweedmill Shopping Outlet in St Asaph, the expansion into Abakhan Mostyn will bring The Village Tailors’ expertise to Holywell and surrounding areas.

Check out The Village Tailors’ Facebook page for special updates and your chance to win a bespoke garment!