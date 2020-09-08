Hawarden archives office set for a phased reopening this month

North East Wales Archives are set to re-open their Hawarden and Ruthin offices to the public in September.

The archives services is planning a phased re-opening, with safety measures in place, to help ensure that their search-rooms “are a safe space for all.”

From 15 September 2020, Hawarden branch will be open on Tuesdays – 10.00am-4.30pm (with a lunchtime closure between 12.45pm and 1.45pm).

From 18 September 2020, Ruthin branch will be open on Fridays – 10.00am-4.30pm (with a lunchtime closure between 12.45pm and 1.45pm).





A North East Wales Archives spokesperson said: “A strict booking system is in place and you will need to book your visit at least 72 hours in advance.

Please book for either a morning or an afternoon session, to enable as many researchers as possible to access the archives during our phased reopening.”

“All documents must be ordered in advance of your visit, up to a maximum of 10 items, which will be ready to view when you arrive. Please see our website for details and to use the online catalogues. You will also need to sign up for an Archives Card, details are on our website.”

“To book a visit, please use our new website, which will be available from Monday 7 September – www.newa.wales.

Alternatively, email us – archives@newa.wales.

We look forward to welcoming our researchers back to North East Wales Archives.”

Flintshire Record Office and Denbighshire Archives Service have formed a joint service which is now called North East Wales Archives (NEWA).

The combined service will continue to operate across the two offices – Ruthin and Hawarden but the long-term plan is to move the joint service into a new purpose-built, environmentally friendly building in Mold, adjacent to Theatr Clwyd.

Picture: Sam Warrenger.