News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus!  – Google’s Doodle celebrates St David’s Day

Published: Friday, Mar 1st, 2019
Share:

Google`s iconic logo gets the annual St David`s Day makeover today marking the national celebration of the Welsh patron Saint.

The Google Doodle as it is known is the latest in a long line of designs celebrating St. David’s Day on the search engines website dating back to 2004.

Y Ddraig Gochalso stars in today’s Doodle by UK-based guest artist Lesley Barnes, accompanied by a Welsh girl in traditional costume, proudly holding Wales’ national flower: daffodils.

The doodle takes pride of place on the Google UK front-page until midnight tonight.

Here’s how Google has celebrated the previous St David’s days over the years.

2018

2017

St. David's Day 2017

2016

 

St. David's Day 2016

2015

St. David's Day 2015

2014

St. David's Day 2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Delays on the M6 northbound over the Thelwall Viaduct

A second BelugaXL has emerged from the Airbus final assembly line in Toulouse

Chester’s Grosvenor Museum call for help with new exhibition celebrating 480 Years of Racing at the Roodee

Controversial plans for 66 homes in Drury back on the agenda

Tax hike of almost nine per cent for Flintshire householders branded ‘a disgrace’

Police have launched an appeal for help in tracing a missing Flintshire man

Police investigating reports of two men taking pictures of children in Mostyn

What action will Flintshire councillors take over a report on their pay rise which is set to be discussed today

Volunteer 4×4 drivers set to help Flintshire Council during extreme weather conditions


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn