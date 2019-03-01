Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus!  – Google’s Doodle celebrates St David’s Day

Google`s iconic logo gets the annual St David`s Day makeover today marking the national celebration of the Welsh patron Saint.

The Google Doodle as it is known is the latest in a long line of designs celebrating St. David’s Day on the search engines website dating back to 2004.

Y Ddraig Gochalso stars in today’s Doodle by UK-based guest artist Lesley Barnes, accompanied by a Welsh girl in traditional costume, proudly holding Wales’ national flower: daffodils.

The doodle takes pride of place on the Google UK front-page until midnight tonight.

Here’s how Google has celebrated the previous St David’s days over the years.

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005