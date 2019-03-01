Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus!  – Google’s Doodle celebrates St David’s Day

Google`s iconic logo gets the annual St David`s Day makeover today marking the national celebration of the Welsh patron Saint.
The Google Doodle as it is known is the latest in a long line of designs celebrating St. David’s Day on the search engines website dating back to 2004.
Y Ddraig Gochalso stars in today’s Doodle by UK-based guest artist Lesley Barnes, accompanied by a Welsh girl in traditional costume, proudly holding Wales’ national flower: daffodils.
The doodle takes pride of place on the Google UK front-page until midnight tonight.
Here’s how Google has celebrated the previous St David’s days over the years.
2018
2017
2016