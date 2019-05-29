Glyndŵr University’s Open Day will give prospective students a chance to experience courses on offer

Wrexham Glyndŵr University is holding an Open Day on June 8 and the new social learning space, The Gallery, will be among the stops visitors see on tours of the campus.

The Gallery will also be hosting the first ‘coffee with’ experience with Vice Chancellor Maria Hinfelaar, giving prospective students and their family the chance to chat face to face with the VC and ask questions about the university.

Wrexham Glyndŵr University Admissions Manager, Andy Phillips said: “We’ve got lots of activities and talks taking place this open day, including ‘Be a Probation Officer for a Day,’ ‘Cryptocurrency – future currency or a scam?’ ‘Stop & Search Knife Crime,’ an interactive physiotherapy session plus much more.”

The Gallery will be on show throughout the day, along with other Campus 2025 developments, which is designed to give prospective 2019 entry students a taste of what it’s like to study at the university and a chance to learn much more about the wide variety of degree programmes available and what the campus has to offer – as well as being able to meet with course staff and current students.

The university has a wide range of courses available at foundation, undergraduate and post graduate level, many of which can also be studied part-time.

More than half of current Wrexham Glyndwr students study part-time and includes a wide-variety of age groups.

A number of the university’s supporting services will also be on hand on the day to speak to prospective students, including the award-winning careers team whose work supporting students in developing the skills they need to find jobs and employment has been recognised with a national accolade from AGCAS (the Association of Graduate Careers Advisory Service.)

There is also the opportunity to speak to the admissions team about course entry requirements and the application process and student funding for information on funding and fees.

Open Day runs from 10am – 2pm with last entry at 1pm.

You can drop in throughout the day but don’t forget to check the list of talks and events so you don’t miss something that’s important to you. For more information or to book to attend the Open Day visit: wgu.ac.uk/openday.