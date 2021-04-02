Glyndwr student helps project to tackle isolation among the elderly

Wrexham Glyndŵr University Education students are offering much-needed support and friendship to elderly, vulnerable people who are on their own during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the students, Sarah O’Brien, from Buckley, has signed up for Age Cymru’s Friend in Need telephone befriending service, which is aimed at over-70s who are self-isolating or who are in the shielded group.

The BA (Hons) Education (with Foundation Year) student is one of many in the Education department who have been inspired to take part in the project supported by Senior Lecturer Helen Coleman who, working with Age Cymru, streamlined the application process for Glyndŵr students.

Sarah said: “When I thought about how many times we check our phones throughout the day, and how many messages we get from people; and these elderly people are completely on their own and don’t hear from anyone – I really wanted to do it.”





Befrienders are matched up with a person and asked to engage in a weekly chat for only half an hour or so, to help alleviate feelings of isolation and loneliness in elderly, vulnerable people.



They usually call the same person each week at the same time, to provide a listening ear and monitor general well-being.

Sarah has been matched up with an 89 year-old lady, who loves to chat about her favourite television show, American mystery drama series Murder She Wrote.

She said: “One thing that stuck out to me when I got her profile was where it said ‘Next of Kin’ and next to it was ‘no-one’.

“I phoned her for the first time this past Monday, and after I put the phone down I was in tears.

“I think it just hit me, the reality of someone being home alone. She sounded so fragile and she wasn’t very well.

“But that 30 minute phone call, it’s a good thing. She’ll look forward to that for next Monday, I hope!”

Sarah hopes to persuade friends and family to sign up for the service.

“I just wish everyone would do it,” she said.

“It’s just thirty minutes out of your week but for them, it’s such a huge thing to have someone to talk to.”

To find out more about Friend in Need, visit: https://www.ageuk.org.uk/cymru/get-involved/friend-in-need/

Learn more about Wrexham Glyndwr University’s various education courses at: https://www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/A-Z