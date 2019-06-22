News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Glyndwr Innovations wins national technology award

Published: Saturday, Jun 22nd, 2019
Share:

Glyndwr Innovations has won a national award in The Wales Technology Awards.

The team at OpTIC in St Asaph were shortlisted in the Innovative Product Award category and at last night’s awards were delighted to see their ultra-lightweight telescope for ground imaging applications scoop top prize.

The telescope has been designed and built to meet the operational requirements of newly emerging HAPS (High Altitude Pseudo Satellites) platforms, which provide an uninterrupted view of a chosen area for months at a time.

Richard Hazelwood, Sales Engineer at OpTIC said: “The ultra-lightweight telescope will provide HAPS platforms with high resolution imaging capability to deliver new services, such as increasing the ability to monitor areas satellites and aircraft cannot. Areas that will benefit from this technology include fire prevention, agricultural monitoring, search and rescue and disaster monitoring.

“HAPS platform requirements are extreme in their size, weight and power requirements, so without the development of this telescope its capabilities would be limited. Glyndwr’s telescope gives operators unique ground imaging capability not available elsewhere.”

The Welsh technology community celebrated excellence and innovation at the industry’s biggest night of the year on June 20, at City Hall Cardiff.

Bringing together hundreds of the most influential names in technology, professional services, investment and the wider business community, the Wales Technology Awards champion the outstanding achievements and innovations made by Wales’ 3,000 technology companies.

OpTIC Centre Site Director Caroline Gray added “We joined some fantastic technology firms from across Wales – and were delighted to win Innovative Product of the Year. It is great to have the teams hard work recognised by this prestigious award and we’d like to thank ESTNET for a wonderful evening.”

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Detailed plans for almost 300 new homes on former RAF Sealand camp look set to get green light

Last call for new Flint Coastguard Rescue Team recruits as application deadline draws near

Flintshire MP guide dog walk to understand issues facing people with sight loss

Coleg Cambria students win top awards for HR and professional development

Chester Music Festival 2019 line up revealed

Public invited to take part in a historical themed five- mile walk around Chester, and find out more about the city.

Police concerns for missing 13 year old boy from Sandycroft

15yo boy charged with attempted murder of 14yo boy following incident in Chester

Severe delays reports on the Wrexham to Bidston line


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn