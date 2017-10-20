Ghostly goings on in Flint led by local storyteller ‘Professor Llusern’.

A Halloween ghost walk has been arranged starting at the Old Court House Café in Church Street Flint on Tuesday October 31.

The event will take place from 5.30pm to 6.30 pm and will be led by local storyteller ‘Professor Llusern’.

“We’re meeting in the café at 5.30pm when Professor Llusern will entertain us with tales of ghostly goings on connected with the site’s past before leading us on a walk up to the castle for further stories,” said Louise Blackwell, Community Development Officer for Clwyd Alyn Housing Association which manages the café and heritage hub.

“Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times and while the event is free, places are limited, so you need to book beforehand by phoning the café on 01352 730916.

“It should be great fun and in the event of poor weather we’ll continue the tales inside,” said Louise who added that the event is not suitable for those with buggies or for children under 7, as the walk goes over the railway bridge and also involves some standing around listening to the stories.

“We’ve extended the café opening hours which will be open throughout, with a special menu, so anyone not able to do the walk can always enjoy the atmosphere there instead where the walk returns to for a few final tales.”

The event is one of a number of activities at the Old Court House Café supported by funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund and Flintshire County Council.