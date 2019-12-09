News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

General Election 2019: Sarah Hills – Plaid Cymru

Published: Monday, Dec 9th, 2019
Welcome to the profile page for Sarah Hills, who is standing for Plaid Cymru in Alyn and Deeside for the General Election on December 12th

Statement

No Info submitted

Funding Statement

No Info submitted
 

Advertising / Canvassing Statement

No Info submitted

 

 



