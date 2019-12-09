General Election 2019: Sarah Hills – Plaid Cymru

Welcome to the profile page for Sarah Hills, who is standing for Plaid Cymru in Alyn and Deeside for the General Election on December 12th
Statement
No Info submitted
Funding Statement
Advertising / Canvassing Statement
No Info submitted
No Info submitted
No Info submitted
