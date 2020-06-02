Garden waste collections set to resume in Flintshire from next week

Garden Waste collections are set to resume in Flintshire from next week.

The service was suspended in March with priority being given to collecting black bins, food waste and recycling due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The council has now said the garden waste service will begin again from Monday, June 8 with fortnightly collections on the normal collection date.

A council statement says: “Flintshire County Council is pleased to announce that the garden waste collection service will resume on Monday 8 June 2020 back to fortnightly collections on the normal collection date.





If you have already paid and subscribed for the 2020 collection service, but have not yet received your yellow tag, please attach your payment reference to your brown bin.

If you would like to subscribe for the 2020 garden waste collection service, you can do it online www.flintshire.gov.uk/ gardenwaste2020 or by calling our Contact Centre on 01352 701234 from Thursday, 4 June.

The subscription rate for the remainder of the year is £24.00 for on-line payments or £27.00 if the payment is made through the Contact Centre.

Residents who had subscribed for the 2020 service prior to its suspension will be offered a £8 reduction in their subscription charge for 2021 in recognition of the withdrawal of collections between March and June.

Please appreciate that our Contact Centre is extremely busy at the moment, for example in supporting vulnerable people who are shielding, and that we are not in a position to process requests for an £8 refund for this year. ”

The council asks that: