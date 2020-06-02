Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 2nd Jun 2020

Updated: Tue 2nd Jun

Garden waste collections set to resume in Flintshire from next week

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Garden Waste collections are set to resume in Flintshire from next week.

The service was suspended in March with priority being given to collecting black bins, food waste and recycling due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The council has now said the garden waste service will begin again from Monday, June 8 with fortnightly collections on the normal collection date.

A council statement says: “Flintshire County Council is pleased to announce that the garden waste collection service will resume on Monday 8 June 2020 back to fortnightly collections on the normal collection date.


If you have already paid and subscribed for the 2020 collection service, but have not yet received your yellow tag, please attach your payment reference to your brown bin.

If you would like to subscribe for the 2020 garden waste collection service, you can do it online www.flintshire.gov.uk/gardenwaste2020  or by calling our Contact Centre on 01352 701234 from Thursday, 4 June.

The subscription rate for the remainder of the year is £24.00 for on-line payments or £27.00 if the payment is made through the Contact Centre.

Residents who had subscribed for the 2020 service prior to its suspension will be offered a £8 reduction in their subscription charge for 2021 in recognition of the withdrawal of collections between March and June.

Please appreciate that our Contact Centre is extremely busy at the moment, for example in supporting vulnerable people who are shielding, and that we are not in a position to process requests for an £8 refund for this year. ”

The council asks that:

  • your brown bin is out by 7.00 a.m. on your scheduled collection day;
  • your brown bin only contains garden waste;
  • no side waste is left out;
  • you clean the handles of your bin before and after collection;
  • you wash your hands before and after touching your bin.

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Armed police and helicopter attend Broughton Retail Park

News

North Wales residents ‘not receiving lesser health service’, minister insists after 1,700 mental health patients wrongly discharged

News

Lockdown measures could be reintroduced in the autumn, winter months due to ‘real prospect’ of a spike in COVID-19 cases

News

Police warning to vehicle owners in Deeside following theft

News

Police concerns for missing Mostyn man

News

Police urge people to stay away from Quarry pools

News

Nomads striker Jamie Insall signs new 12 month deal at Deeside Stadium

News

Call to bring forward school summer holidays in Wales for August re-start

News

North Wales Police urges people to ‘stay local’ following busy weekend at region’s beaches and beauty spots

News


Read 634,990 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn