Councils told to plan for the reopening of tips as Wales First Minister announces ‘modest’ changes to lockdown rules

Councils across Wales have been given the green light to start planning how to safely reopen municipal recycling centres following a ‘modest’ adjustment to lockdown measures.

Like all councils across Wales, Flintshire Council closed it’s household waste and recycling centres when strict lockdown measures were introduced in March in a bid stop the spread of coronavirus.

Councils in England began reopening tips two weeks ago but with strict social distancing measures implemented to protect both workers and the public.

Welsh Ministers must review the stay at home restrictions every 21 days as part of the lockdown legislation passed in March.

Following the latest review, First Minister Mark Drakeford announced today that lockdown measures will remain for at least another three weeks but with three ‘modest adjustments’.

One of the adjustments will be to enable local authorities in Wales to begin the process of planning how to safely reopen libraries and municipal recycling centres.

Another adjustment will be to allow people to exercise more than once a day, “but people should stay local.”

“This means any exercise should start and end at home and not involve going a significant distance from home.” Mark Drakeford said.

The third change will see Garden centres allowed to open provided they comply with the strict social distancing rules.

It’s intended the changes will come into force on Monday, so Wales moves in step with the rest of the UK.

First Minister, Mark Drakeford said: “The virus remains a very serious threat to us all and we cannot be complacent in any way. For that reason, the stay-at-home regulations will remain in place in Wales.

“Our preference remains a four-nation response to coming out of lock-down, and we remain in consultation with all parts of the UK.

Our duty is to the people of Wales, and our decisions will be based on the evidence and specific circumstances of Wales.”

Following the announcement, Deputy Leader of Flintshire County Council, Carolyn Thomas said: “there is some confusion regarding reopening of household recycling centres, they will not be opening in Flintshire on Monday, it would be impossible to do so safely.”

“Councils in Wales can plan from Monday 11th May on how they can reopen household recycling centres and libraries in a safe manner.”

“It is going to take some planning regarding social distancing, public order and highway control, working with enforcement and the police, we have seen queues of 2 to 3 hours in England when some sites have opened.”

“It will take a lot of staff, much more than normal and all capacity over the next two weeks is being used to blitz garden waste bin collections while trying to also maintain the massive amounts of kerbside black bin and recycling collections.”