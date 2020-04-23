Former Emergency Department nurse returns to NHS to support North Wales colleagues during Coronavirus epidemic

A former Emergency Department nurse is returning to the NHS in order to support her colleagues during the outbreak of COVID-19.

Nayema Williams is one of a number of nurses returning to the profession across North Wales in order to help the health service fight the virus.

Nayema worked in the Emergency Department at Ysbyty Gwynedd for five years and left the profession in order to set up her own business in 2018.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 she decided to re-join the health service and is currently undergoing training to care for critically ill patients.

She said: “When I realised how serious the outbreak of COVID-19 had become I decided I had to return to nursing to help my colleagues.

“I have recently had some training with the intensive care team at Ysbyty Gwynedd to refresh my skills. I haven’t had any patient contact for the last two years so this training has been really beneficial.”

Hazel Taylor, Practice Development Nurse at Ysbyty Gwynedd, has been involved in organising training for returning members of staff, and also those who are being redeployed to other roles within the Health Board.

She said: “We have been very busy organising training sessions for a number of different members of staff across the hospital so they are able to come to Critical Care to look after our most poorly patients during this period of time.

“I would encourage any staff members who have retired to come back to support us, we can offer you significant training and full support from the Critical Care Team so that you feel comfortable returning to work.”

Roles are also needed within Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board three temporary hospitals in Bangor, Llandudno and Deeside, as well as within the North Wales community.

The health board is currently looking for registered nurses, doctors and therapists to join its teams across North Wales.

There are a range of full-time, temporary, flexible and bank worker roles all available with immediate starts.

For more information visit https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/betsineedsyou/