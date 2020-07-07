Flintshire Trading Standards warning over Netflix scam doing the email rounds

Flintshire Trading Standards are warning of an email scam that purports to come from Netflix.

The scam sees an email popping up in Netflix users inboxes which states:

Dear (Email Address)

We’re having some trouble with your current billing information. Would you like to retry running your card again?





There are then two options below for you to click on

Retry Payment

Enter New Payment Method.

Flintshire Trading Standards said: “Do not click on either of these options, delete the email it is a scam. If you wish to check if there is an issue with your subscription to Netflix go to Netflix on line, log in and go to your account details and check if your payments are going out.”

This is what Netflix says on suspicious emails or texts and keep your account safe.

How do I know if an email or text is actually from Netflix?

We will never ask for your personal information by texts or email. This includes: Credit or debit card numbers Bank account details Netflix passwords

We will never request payment through a 3rd party vendor or website. If you receive a text or email requesting any of the above, it is not from Netflix.

What should I do if I received a suspicious email or text? Scammers can’t get information from you unless you give it to them. So don’t click any links in the messages or reply to them.

What should I do if I clicked a link or provided personal information? Change your Netflix password to a new one that is strong and unique to Netflix.

Update your password on any websites where you use the same email and password combination.

Contact your financial institution if you entered any payment information, as it may have been compromised.

Forward the message to phishing@netflix.com with the steps above.