Flintshire primary school praised for its ‘caring and inclusive ethos’ in glowing Estyn inspection report

A Flintshire primary school has been praised for its “caring and inclusive ethos ” in a glowing Estyn inspection report.

All areas of performance at Saltney Wood Memorial CP School have been judged as “good”.

It follows a visit by inspection watchdog Estyn to the school in March this year.

The areas examined included teaching, attitudes to learning, leadership and the level of support offered to the 163 pupils at the school.

Inspectors found the school has a caring and inclusive ethos within a safe, secure and stimulating learning environment.

They also found school staff develop excellent working relationships with pupils who develop good independent learning skills through a “broad, balanced and exciting curriculum” and that pupils make strong progress as they move through the school.

In their report, the inspectors said: “Staff know individual pupils well and respond effectively to their personal and emotional needs to ensure their happiness and wellbeing.

At Saltney Wood Memorial CP School, most pupils make strong progress as they move through the school.

Nearly all pupils feel safe and secure in school and know what to do if worried or anxious.

Working relationships are extremely nurturing and trusting and pupils regard staff as caring and helpful.

Most pupils show good levels of resilience in their work and are keen to develop skills across the curriculum.

Pupils have positive attitudes to learning and participate in lessons well.

Most pupils develop language, mathematics and information and communication technology (ICT) skills well as they move through the school.

A broad, balanced and exciting curriculum meets the needs of most learners well.

The school benefits from strong and effective leadership.

All members of staff work well as a team and have a clear understanding of their roles.”

Acting headteacher Alison Wyn-Hughes is thrilled with the school’s report. She said:

“We are all incredibly proud. We have fantastic children here at Wood Memorial and

an extremely dedicated team of staff. It’s wonderful to see the results of this hard

work recognised within our inspection report.”