Flintshire police warning over Instagram account sending inappropriate images to young females

North Wales Police are investigating an Instagram account where a male has been sending inappropriate images to young females and asking for images to be sent in return.

Officers have issued advice along with the warning to youngsters about the dangers of online friendships.

Posting on the forces North Flintshire facebook page a spokesperson said:

“We are aware and are investigating an account on Instagram whereby a male has been sending inappropriate messages and images to young females, and requesting inappropriate images to be sent back.”





“Remember – unless you know someone in the real offline world, you may never be sure who someone really is online.”

Police have say if you have been contacted,

• Block

• Use the report button

• Save any conversations

• Talk to a trusted adult

They have also issued this advice:

“Remember, serious issues of unacceptable online behaviour include the following:

• Someone asking you to do something that makes you feel uncomfortable

• Someone asking you to keep a bad secret

• Someone pretending to be your friend so they can use for some reason

• Someone posting an embarrassing photo of you online

• Someone threatening to reveal a secret about you, if you don’t give them something

• Someone asking you to send a nude or naked selfie

*Always tell a trusted adult if you have any concerns!

For further information, please go to: www.schoolbeat.cymru”