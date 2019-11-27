Flintshire Neuro Therapy Centre winner at Welsh Charity Awards

The Neuro Therapy Centre from Saltney, Flintshire has won a prestigious award at the inaugural Welsh Charity Awards, organised by WCVA to honour excellence in the third sector in Wales.

The Neuro Therapy Centre’s Trustee board was named as the winner of the Outstanding Trustees category at the prestigious ceremony in Cardiff at the National Museum, which took place this month.

The award was given in reflection of their exceptional leadership in ensuring the charity’s aims are delivered effectively by working together as an effective team.

In 2018, the Centre successfully achieved the Trusted Charity Mark award (previously named the PQASSO kitemark), which is a level of good practice in governance, service delivery and monitoring outcomes for the voluntary sector.

The Board of Trustees were nominated for playing a crucial role in driving the Centre’s staff to achieve this important standard, which has put the charity on a positive footing for the future.

A number of the Trustees are users of the charity’s services, and they invested a great deal of time and effort to help gather the evidence and measures needed to secure a successful external assessment.

The Neuro Therapy Centre Trustee Board committed to a systemic review of both structural and organisational procedures, supporting staff to build, refine and improve on systems that had been relied upon, unchanged, for a number of years.

On winning the award, Lorraine Dodd, Chair of the Neuro Therapy Centre Trustees, said: “I’m over the moon to see that, as a Board of Trustees, we have been nominated for our ‘exceptional leadership’.

I’m proud that we pushed ourselves to help staff gain the Trusted Charity Mark award, because it ultimately means that the Centre’s services will be more effective and lead to better quality services for people with neurological conditions.”

The Neuro Therapy Centre is a charity which provides practical support and therapies to help manage the symptoms of a wide range of long-term degenerative neurological conditions including MS, Parkinson’s, MND and ME. The services offered include regular physiotherapy, oxygen therapy, counselling, and fitness programmes and boxing.

Ruth Marks, Chief Executive of WCVA, organisers of the brand-new Welsh Charity Awards, said: “All the winners have set the standard for excellence in the third sector in Wales: most certainly a shining light!

The judging panel were blown away by the real dedication and passion shown in delivering their life-changing services, and the way they have made a real difference to the lives of so many. Only a select few were shortlisted, so winning this award is really rather special. They should be very proud of themselves.”

To find out more about the Neuro Therapy Centre can visit www.neurotherapycentre.org or call 01244 678619.

The entry date for next year’s Welsh Charity Awards will be announced in the New Year.