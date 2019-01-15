Flintshire MP’s set to vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal

Flintshire MP’s are set to take part in today’s so-called ‘meaningful vote’ on Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami and Delyn MP David Hanson have both said they can’t support the Brexit agreement currently on the table and have indicated they will vote down the deal.

Mrs May has called for politicians to back her deal or risk “letting the British people down”.

Commentators are predicting a large defeat for Theresa May in the Commons this evening.

David Hanson MP said: “I am greatly worried by the direction of travel being taken by the UK Government.

The thousands of correspondences I have received in recent weeks over Brexit are clear: no one supports the Government’s deal.

This comes from both those who voted leave and remain.

It is my job to try and navigate a way forward that respects the wishes of 100% of constituents and I hope that the amendment and letter is a good step in that direction.”

Mark Tami MP said; “I believe the Brexit deal the Prime Minister has agreed with the EU represents a complete failure of her approach.

“Theresa May has somehow achieved the unachievable by uniting the majority of the country in that people from both sides – remain and leave – both want her deal to be voted down.

“There would appear to be a consensus in Alyn and Deeside, as is the case amongst MPs in Westminster, that Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement is a bad deal that shouldn’t be supported.”

“I can assure my constituents that I will not be supporting her deal as I do not feel it will protect jobs, workplace rights or environmental standards. It will not ensure frictionless trade for UK businesses.”

What are Theresa May’s options for a ‘plan B’?

If, as expected, Theresa May loses the Brexit “meaningful vote” the UK government will have three days to prepare a “plan B” and present it to parliament.

MPs would then have the chance to scrutinise this plan.

As the UK’s withdrawal date of March 29 is written into UK law, time is of the essence.

Six possible options for the prime minister to take.

-Renegotiate with the EU27

-Extend article 50

-Public vote

-General election

-Cancel article 50

-No-deal Brexit