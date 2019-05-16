Flintshire household recycling centre closed following a fire

A Flintshire Council owned recycling centre remains closed this afternoon following a fire.

The blaze broke out at in a waste skip at Nercwys Household Recycling Centre earlier this morning.

Firefighters attended the scene and the council says nobody was harmed during the incident

Flintshire County Council’s Chief Officer for Streetscene and Transportation, Steve Jones, said:

“Flintshire County Council can confirm that there was a fire at Nercwys Household Recycling Centre in Mold this morning.

We can confirm that a fire was reported by operatives, within the general waste skip, the fire service attended and the incident was contained.

All residents and operatives are safe, and fire and emergency procedures were followed. Natural Resources Wales have been informed.

The site will remain closed today.”