News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire household recycling centre closed following a fire

Published: Thursday, May 16th, 2019
Share:

A Flintshire Council owned recycling centre remains closed this afternoon following a fire. 

The blaze broke out at in a waste skip at Nercwys Household Recycling Centre earlier this morning.

Firefighters attended the scene and the council says nobody was harmed during the incident 

Flintshire County Council’s Chief Officer for Streetscene and Transportation, Steve Jones, said:

“Flintshire County Council can confirm that there was a fire at Nercwys Household Recycling Centre in Mold this morning.

We can confirm that a fire was reported by operatives, within the general waste skip, the fire service attended and the incident was contained.

All residents and operatives are safe, and fire and emergency procedures were followed.  Natural Resources Wales have been informed.  

The site will remain closed today.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Welsh Government becomes first signatory of ‘UK Steel Charter’

Additional £30million to be invested in ‘active travel’ projects across Wales

High flying Flintshire apprentices welcomed in the House of Commons

First Minister Questions: Has Wales Run Out Of Cold Storage Space For Food?

Deeside Flying Start Project to get over £360,000 to improve facilities

New direct rail service between Wrexham and Liverpool to start next week

Four taken to hospital following Flint Mountain collision

More than 500 people oppose removal of free travel to Flintshire’s colleges and sixth forms

Welsh taxpayers charged Scottish income tax rate following HMRC mix up


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn