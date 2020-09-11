Flintshire gym owner to host self-defence workshop for women this Sunday

A Flintshire gym owner is conducting a self-defence and self-awareness workshop for women this Sunday, 13 September.

The workshop is being put on to teach basic self-defence which would be realistic in various encounters and is free for those participating.

Due to overwhelming demand however, the workshop is currently fully booked up, but there is a waiting list for a second workshop.

Ricky Nicholson, former World Professional Kickboxing champion and gym owner at AF Fitness Flintshire, was inspired to create the workshop when a friend of his was attacked when out jogging in Connah’s Quay earlier this month.





He said: “After hearing what happened to my friend I was furious and frustrated.

“So, I decided to put on a free workshop which touches on basic, realistic self-defence, but more importantly about self-awareness.

“Having worked in the forces and security industry for many years I have seen so many situations that could have been avoided if people were more aware when they go out.”

Nicholson made the workshop free “to help raise awareness” about self-defence and self-awareness, further saying he cares about the community he lives in.

“If I can help anybody in being more self-aware when they are out I am happy,” he said.

“Everyone should be able to go out and feel safe, but unfortunately we don’t live in a safe world so raising awareness could stop somebody else being attacked.”

There will be free panic alarms given out to all participants at Sunday’s workshop and are provided by Howie Williams from Flintshire County Council.

Nicholson said: “I would like to thank Howie Williams from Flintshire Council for providing the workshop with free panic alarms for all participants to take away free of charge.

“Howie is an ex Royal Welsh man who I used to serve with and when he heard about the workshop he contacted me straight away to offer his support.”

Contact Ricky Nicholson via his Facebook page, AF Fitness Flintshire, for more details on the upcoming workshop.

—–

By Jordan Adams