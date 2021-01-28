Flintshire fundraisers walking equivalent of Kilimanjaro to raise money for local community centre

Two fundraisers are walking the equivalent of Mount Kilimanjaro in order to raise money for a community centre in Flintshire.

Julia and Malcolm Edge have lived in Cymau, a village in Llanfynydd, for over 35 years and are fundraising to refurbish Cymau Community Centre and install a Defibrillator in the village.

The couple will be walking up their local hill 59 times throughout January, the equivalent of Kilimanjaro which is 5,895m in total, and have so far raised over £2000 for their cause.

The community centre is in need of vital refurbishments including rewiring and proper insulation to keep it warm in the winter months.





Outside of COVID restrictions, the centre is in regular use including weekly Tai Chi classes, Rainbows and Brownies club, coffee and cake mornings, quizzes, regular music nights and more.

Julia Edge said: “The closure of our shop, Post Office and pub over the past few years means that Cymau Community Centre is our only facility and the heart of our village.

“We’ve enjoyed our walks each day through sun, rain, ice, snow and even a landslide! We would like to thank everyone who has supported us so far and would be really grateful for any further donations.”

Jack Sargeant, Alyn and Deeside MS, added: “I would like to say a huge thank you and good luck to Julia and Malcom who are coming towards the end of their challenge.

“The money raised will do a great deal of good for the local community in Cymau as the centre is a vital meeting place for residents to come together and support one another.

“I have donated online and would encourage anyone who can to do so through the GoFundMe page.”

To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/cymau-community-centre-refurbishment

100 per cent of all donations will go directly to the refurbishment or defibrillator.