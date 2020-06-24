Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 24th Jun 2020

Flintshire football club left counting the cost of mindless vandalism attack on new stand

A Flintshire football club has been left counting the cost of a mindless attack on a new spectator stand.

The damage to the stand was discovered at Mynydd Isa FC’s Argoed Sports Ground on Tuesday.

Eight seats have been ripped out and smashed, blood has been smeared over other seats and glass smashed.

The 50 seater covered stand was installed at the sports gound last month, it was purchased following a huge amount of fund raising by the club. 


Mynydd Isa FC has recently been awarded FAW North East Wales Community Club of the year, it’s Chairman Billy Kemp said:

After all the hard work that has been put in at the club, today we found our new stand vandalised, seats smashed, blood smeared on the seats, broken glass.

Eight seats removed and a number of other seats have been marked.

I’ll be going to clean the blood off and start putting the stand back together with the help of volunteers.”

Any information about the damage can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

 



