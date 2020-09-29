Flintshire County Council urges public to use new NHS COVID-19 App

Flintshire County Council are urging people to use the NHS COVID-19 App to help keep North Wales safe.

They join other public bodies and businesses across Wales in displaying QR code posters in their buildings as a way of promoting its usage.

In a statement released today the council revealed they have displayed posters in all of their public buildings, allowing visitors to scan the attached QR code in order to find out if someone else visiting at the same time has tested positive for coronavirus.

It is important to note that the QR code must be scanned with each visit using the ‘Venue check-in’ feature as it is the most accurate way updates can be made.





If someone else checking in at the same time has tested positive for the virus a notification alert will be sent but the venue will be made anonymous.

A spokesperson for Flintshire County Council said: “It is quick, simple and secure and will help contract tracers to get in touch with you quickly if necessary.

“The more people who use the app the greater our chances of reducing the spread of the virus and keeping ourselves, our loved ones and each other safe.”

All businesses, places of worship, community organisations and events taking place are now required to display easily accessible NHS COVID-19 QR codes.

It is also still the law in Wales for high risk businesses to record and keep visitor details for 21 days.

These high risk businesses include pubs, restaurants, indoor leisure centres and gyms, cinemas, casinos and bingo halls as well as close-contact practitioners such as:

Hairdressers and barbers

Beauty therapists

Beauty advanced practices treatment practitioners

Make-up artists

Nail service technicians

Aesthetics, holistic, wellbeing and other practitioners

Acupuncture and electrocautery practitioners

Massage therapists including sports and clinical massage therapists

who operate in:

Commercial settings such as a hair and or beauty salon, nail bar, makeup studio and tanning salon

Well-being and holistic settings, specialist or aesthetics salons or clinics

Destination spas, within a hospitality, leisure or day spa environment

Retail environments (retail stores) and the arts

Vocational training environments. You may wish to see separate guidance produced for face to face contact in the Further Education sector

Provide mobile services from their homes and in other people’s homes

As well as scanning QR codes when ‘checking in’, contact details will still be required when visiting these businesses.

The level of coronavirus risk in each given postcode area will also be displayed.

The CH5 postcode is currently marked as ‘medium’, which means the local authority, or a neighbouring local authority, has high or rising levels of infection.

Users are able to check if they have coronavirus symptoms, get help to book a test, get results quickly and keep track of the self-isolation countdown.

The NHS COVID-19 App is an important part of the Test, Trace, Protect programme to control the spread of COVID-19.

Download the app today by visiting the App Store for iPhone at https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/nhs-covid-19/id1520427663

It can also be found on Google Play for Android at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=uk.nhs.covid19.production

Advice for businesses about the app and how to download their unique QR code can be found at https://gov.wales/nhs-covid-19-app-guidance-businesses-and-organisations