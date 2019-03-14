Flintshire Council to receive share of £1.2m to help with Brexit preparations

Councils across Wales will receive a share of £1.2 million to help prepare for Brexit, it has been announced.

The funding – which equates to up to £45,000 for Flintshire and other Welsh local authorities – and a further £200,000 will be made available to them through the Welsh Local Government Association.

Minister for Housing and Local Government, Julie James, announced that the money will help ensure that there is a dedicated resource in each local authority to undertake the necessary planning, co-ordination and preparation work.

It will be supported and co-ordinated by the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) across all 22 local authorities in Wales to “avoid duplication, maximise effectiveness and encourage cross local government delivery.”

Announcing the funding, the Minister said: “Local Authorities have a critical role to play in preparing for and responding to a no deal Brexit and other Brexit scenarios. If they are inadequately prepared, it will exacerbate the risks and issues faced by people, organisations and businesses and affect vital services such as health, social care and education.”

“This needs to be a dedicated resource and not on top of the day job if it’s to be effective, given that much of the day job is delivery of essential services that are likely to have increased demands on them no matter what type of Brexit we end up having so this funding will help them to prepare more thoroughly.

“While it is not possible to fully mitigate the impacts of a no deal Brexit, we will continue to take action and help organisations across Wales to do all in our power to prepare for Brexit.”

Cllr Debbie Wilcox (Newport), WLGA Leader said: “Local Authorities are on the front line when it comes to mitigating the impact of Brexit on Welsh communities, organisations and businesses.

“We have been planning and preparing for different Brexit scenarios since the result of the referendum. But this has had to be done against a backdrop of great uncertainty over the direction of Brexit and at a time when local government is facing a raft of other pressures.

“Welsh local authorities have been in different positions in terms of the funding and capacity they’ve been able to dedicate to Brexit preparations.

“The announcement of additional Welsh Government support is very much welcomed by all Welsh Local Authorities. The WLGA’s Brexit Support Programme to date has provided crucial centralised support to local authorities to prepare for Brexit and it is important this continues.

“The funding going to local authorities will ensure a dedicated resource is in place in each local authority to undertake the additional planning, coordination and preparation work associated with Brexit that is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.”

The in / out Referendum back in 2016 saw 48,930 Flintshire people voting to leave the EU and 37,867 voting to remain part of it – with a whopping 74.9% turnout.

Deeside.com has asked Flintshire County Council how it plans to use the money handed to it by the Welsh Government.